|
|
Arlene Smith Thomas, 77, of Albemarle passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle, with the Rev. Tom Andrufski and the Rev. Roy Lee Tucker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born March 11, 1942 in Albemarle, she was the daughter of the late Craven and Odessa Burris Smith.
She was a member of the Hill Street Church of God and retired from Wiscassett Mills.
She loved to sing and she loved being with and around her grandchildren.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, James Rodney Thomas Sr., in 2009.
Survivors include her son, Dewayne Thomas and wife Heather of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Diane Morse of Albemarle and Joyce Treece of Albemarle; grandchildren, Kody Thomas, Blake Thomas and Chase Thomas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Jay Thomas; and four siblings, Lois Mason, Roy Lee Tucker, Glade Smith and Jannie Smith.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020