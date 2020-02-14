Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Arlene (Smith) Thomas


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene (Smith) Thomas Obituary
Arlene Smith Thomas, 77, of Albemarle passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle, with the Rev. Tom Andrufski and the Rev. Roy Lee Tucker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born March 11, 1942 in Albemarle, she was the daughter of the late Craven and Odessa Burris Smith.
She was a member of the Hill Street Church of God and retired from Wiscassett Mills.
She loved to sing and she loved being with and around her grandchildren.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, James Rodney Thomas Sr., in 2009.
Survivors include her son, Dewayne Thomas and wife Heather of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Diane Morse of Albemarle and Joyce Treece of Albemarle; grandchildren, Kody Thomas, Blake Thomas and Chase Thomas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Jay Thomas; and four siblings, Lois Mason, Roy Lee Tucker, Glade Smith and Jannie Smith.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -