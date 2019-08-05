Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Arven Gwynn Smith


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arven Gwynn Smith Obituary
Arven Gwynn Smith, 71, of Albemarle passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with Pastor Stoney Benfield officiating.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Born April 27, 1948 in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Earley Jones Smith and Virginia Payne Smith.
He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was a retired mechanic. Mr. Smith loved to paint and he loved woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Watson Smith of the home; son, Clinton Smith of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Cameron Smith of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Earlene Workman of Marshville and Barbara Bridges of Albemarle; stepchild, Christy Charles (Sam); granddaughter, Carli Smith; and stepgrandchildren, Kaitlin Deberry and Andrew Charles.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now