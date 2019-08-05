|
Arven Gwynn Smith, 71, of Albemarle passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with Pastor Stoney Benfield officiating.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Born April 27, 1948 in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Earley Jones Smith and Virginia Payne Smith.
He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was a retired mechanic. Mr. Smith loved to paint and he loved woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Watson Smith of the home; son, Clinton Smith of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Cameron Smith of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Earlene Workman of Marshville and Barbara Bridges of Albemarle; stepchild, Christy Charles (Sam); granddaughter, Carli Smith; and stepgrandchildren, Kaitlin Deberry and Andrew Charles.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019