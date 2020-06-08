Our beloved Nana, Audrey Ann Burdette Russell Greene, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was 76.
To know her was to love her. She was a gentle, soft spoken friend to all who knew her. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally and would tell anyone that her greatest joy and her greatest accomplishment was her family.
Nana was born in Charlotte on November 28, 1943 to the late Captain John Burdette and the late Eva Deese Burdette.
She spent her early years in Fort Benning, Georgia, where her father was stationed during World War II.
After the war, the family, which included her older brother, John, and younger sister, Judy, settled in Charlotte where she excelled in school.
She graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1961, then married William Lewis Russell on June 25, 1961.
Together, they created a loving family which included four children, 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
William passed away in 2001, and she married Harold Greene in 2011. She gained three stepchildren, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Nana was a retired electrical technician at Bell South where she worked for over 30 years.
Her greatest accomplishment, and the thing that brought her the most joy, however, was her family.
She truly exemplified Proverbs 31:10 which says that a virtuous woman is worth more than rubies. She brought up her children in a Christian household and was very proud of the fact that she had been raised in a Christian home.
Mrs. Greene is survived by her brother, John M. Burdette and his wife, Mary Jane; children, William Lewis Russell Jr. and his wife, Karla Moore Russell of Matthews, Connie Russell Trowbridge and her husband Mike of Stanfield, NC, Cindy Russell Gentry and her husband Mike of Indian Trail, NC, and Melanie McLary and her husband Darrin of Stanfied, NC.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Trowbridge, Sunni Trowbridge, Brittony Tucker and husband, Cody, Joshua Russell, Zac Jackson, Kayla Henry and husband Erik, Sarah Trowbridge and fiance, John Jacobs, Brandon Gentry, Jonathan Russell, Chris Trowbridge, Andrew Gentry, Cameron Cook, Megan McLary, Jacob Russell and Sami Russell. Her three great- grandchildren are Paxton Fox, Banks Tucker and Emma Henry. She is also survived by her husband, Harold Greene.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Lewis Russell Sr., her beloved sister, Judy Cook, and her parents, John and Eva Burdette
A visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.