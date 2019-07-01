|
|
Avalyne Thomas Frye, age 90, passed away beside her family on June 30, 2019 in Fuquay-Varina.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, 100 S. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5. 2019 at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Avalyne was preceded in death by her parents, Steve Thomas and Ruby Harwood Johnson; husband, Robert Alexander Frye Sr.; and sister, Kay Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wall and husband, Dale, of Fuquay-Varina; son, "Bob" Robert Frye Jr. of Highlands; and sisters, Jane Click of Plantation, Fla., and Janice Alridge of Highlands.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 1 to July 2, 2019