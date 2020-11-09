NORWOOD – Mrs. Barbara Hamrick Culpepper, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Barbara was born April 1, 1950 in Anson County, NC and was a daughter of the late Miles Crawford Hamrick and the late Pauline Roberson Hamrick.
She was a graduate of Bowman High School and Anson Tech with an associate degree in business.
She was an amazing woman with an infectious laugh! She had a heart of gold and loved her children and grandchildren to the moon and back. She enjoyed bluegrass music and her animals.
Remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melanie Nash and husband, Steven of Norwood and Micheala Williamson and wife, Brandy, of Morven; her grandchildren, Logan Waldt of Albemarle, Mason Waldt of Norwood and Jason Nash of New London; her beloved dogs, Ranger, Chloe and Layla; her ring neck parrot, Cam; her brother and sister, Mike Hamrick and wife, Mary, of Marshville and Patty McDonald and husband, Russell, of Charlotte; and her best friend of 50 years, Denise Lee of Ansonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Harrison Culpepper.
At her request, the family will have a private memorial service.
The family asks that you remember Barbara by sharing a smile or laugh with those you love.
