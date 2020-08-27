1/1
Barbara Jane (Foster) Huneycutt
1937 - 2020
Barbara Jane Foster Huneycutt, 82, of Locust, NC passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Ms. Huneycutt was born October 31, 1937 in Charlotte, NC to the late Lester Foster and the late Lois Viola Whitlow Foster.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joe Lee Foster and Lester Foster Jr.; sisters, Margarett Cucci, Louise Whitaker, Linda Hatley and Ellen Hall.
Survivors include son, Darrell Huneycutt; son, Dale Huneycutt; son, Stephen Huneycutt, all of Locust, NC; daughter, Kim Huneycutt of Indian Trail, NC; granddaughter, Leslie Furr and husband Jason; granddaughter, Megan Huneycutt; grandsons, Taylor Huneycutt, Eli Purser, Luke Purser and Robbie Purser; great-grandchildren, Creed Austin, Afton Furr and Layton Furr; brother, Bruce Foster of Lincolnton, NC; sisters-in-law, Carol Mullis Foster and Peggy Drye Huneycutt; brother-in-law Guy Hall; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Locust. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Kinney Wallace. Ms. Huneycutt will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following her funeral.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Huneycutt family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
