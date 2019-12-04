|
|
Barbara Lynn Greene, 55, of Oakboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Mrs. Greene was born Nov. 11, 1964 to the late James William and Nora Bell Greene. Barbara loved everyone and never met a stranger in her life.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. James White.
Barbara is survived by, husband, Rodney Lovell; brother, Earl J. Greene and wife, Sue; sister, Jeanette Hatley and husband, Stoney; brother, Wayne L. Greene and wife Patricia; sister, Glenda McClellan and husband Clay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Association, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr. #102, Charlotte, NC. 28217.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Greene family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019