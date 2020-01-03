|
Barbara Aldridge Owens, 88, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in her home.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle with Pastor Bob Caudle officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Born Sept. 3, 1931 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Douglas Aldridge and Annie Odessa Chance Aldridge.
She was a homemaker and a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She loved her church and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene "Diz" Owens in 2007.
Survivors include Doug Owens of Albemarle, Donnie Owens (Amy) of Stoneville, Debbie Poplin (Randy) of Eden and David Owens (Kelli) of Gastonia; brother, Joe Aldridge (Ellen) of Albemarle; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, #904, Troy, NC 27371.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020