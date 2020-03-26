|
|
Barbara Holt Sells of Richfield, aged 82, passed away March 25, 2020, at her home.
Born Feb. 25, 1938, in Albemarle, North Carolina, to Alma Banks Holt and Betty Adele Thackston Holt, both of whom preceded her in death,
Barbara was a proud graduate of Albemarle High School, class of 1956, and Women's College (later UNC-Greensboro) where she earned her teaching certificate.
After teaching for a few years in Albemarle City Schools, Barbara began what would be a long and distinguished career teaching English and Language Arts at West Montgomery High School from 1971 until her retirement in 1997.
In addition to her love of English Literature and proper grammar, Barbara was a volunteer in many activities at the school, and often chaperoned dances and ball games.
In her later years, she enjoyed keeping up with many of her past students via social media, up until her declining health limited her time in front of the computer.
After her retirement, Barbara enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and the extended family. She was also known for her years for gardening abilities, and kept her young family fed from the garden during those lean summers in the days when teachers were only paid for 10 months!
Later on, her family came to know of "Mommy Bee's" love of parties and family gatherings. No one worked harder to make someone's birthday super-special, and she made great effort to make everything from cards to the cake very personal for the celebrant!
Barbara is survived by her four children, daughter Kelly Baker Almond (and husband Rod) of Richfield; son, Robert Dale Baker of Albemarle; son, Roger Scott Sells (and wife Natsuko) of Charlotte; and daughter, Stacy Diane Sells of the home; by three grandchildren, Martin A. Jones of Kernersville, Barbara Diane Jones of Albemarle and Zachery D. Baker of Albemarle; by one great-grandchild, Terrel Edward Christan of Albemarle; and by one sister, Betty Holt Harwood of Blowing Rock.
As per Barbara's request, there will be no public memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Sells family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020