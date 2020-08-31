1/1
Bennie Ray Smith
1941 - 2020
Bennie Ray Smith, 79, of Albemarle went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 28, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Born February 3, 1941 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ruby Andrews Smith.
He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and was a retired brick mason. He loved woodworking and painting and was very talented.
He is survived by his wife 61 years, Mary Lou Hatley Smith; five sons, Reggie (Cindy), Bobby, Mark (Cecila), Michael (Susan) and Chris (Denise); four brothers, Lee (Christine), Tommy (JoAnn), Richard (Jean), and David (Penny); a sister, Carolyn Miller; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 28699 Millingport Rd, Albemarle, NC.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
