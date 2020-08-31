Bennie Ray Smith, 79, of Albemarle went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 28, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Born February 3, 1941 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ruby Andrews Smith.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and was a retired brick mason. He loved woodworking and painting and was very talented.

He is survived by his wife 61 years, Mary Lou Hatley Smith; five sons, Reggie (Cindy), Bobby, Mark (Cecila), Michael (Susan) and Chris (Denise); four brothers, Lee (Christine), Tommy (JoAnn), Richard (Jean), and David (Penny); a sister, Carolyn Miller; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 28699 Millingport Rd, Albemarle, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store