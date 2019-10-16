|
Bennie Ruth Thomas, 91, of Oakboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Thomas was born Oct. 15, 1928 in Oakboro to the late John Lawson Barbee and the late Carrie Kennedy Barbee.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bayne Ashley Thomas in 2015, and brothers, Merlin Barbee and Jerry Barbee.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Adams and husband Ron; son, Alan Thomas and wife Debbie; son, David Thomas and wife, Jeralyn; son, Mark Thomas and wife Angie; six grandchildren, Lori Huneycutt, Ryan Thomas, Abby Thomas, Clint Thomas, Kevin Thomas and Nathan Thomas; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Frances Helms, Kay Chaney and Andria Coble.
Bennie Ruth graduated from Oakboro High School.
She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her church family.
Bennie Ruth served her church as a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer and she also sang in the choir.
In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
Ms. Thomas will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Kinney Wallace. Ms. Thomas will be laid to rest in the church cemetery next to her beloved husband Bayne.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County or Mineral Springs Baptist Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Thomas family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019