Bennie Sherrill Hahn, 78, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his home.
Sherrill was born March 31, 1941 in Stanly County to the late Retha Anderson Hahn and the late Iva Leora Whitley Hahn.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, officiated by Pastor Phil Thorsen and Father Jim Bernacki. He will be laid to rest at St. Martin's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Diane Greene Hahn; daughter, Stephanie Hahn Luther and fiancé David Bowers; and granddaughter, Victoria Grace Luther.
Sherrill retired from Uwharrie Bank, and was a faithful member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 16592 St. Martin Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hahn family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020