|
|
Benny Drye, 80, of Richfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Drye was born Nov. 20, 1939 in Stanly County to the late Marshall Albert Drye and the late Gertie Miller Drye.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Pearlie Drye; sister, Gladys Dellinger; brother, Jasper Drye; sister, Sarah Barringer; and brother, Clyde Drye.
Benny was a classic car enthusiast and a dog lover. He was an active member of Open Door Baptist Church and a dedicated Christian grandfather, father, brother, son and friend.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church at 24639 NC-49A in Richfield. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Nathan Hammill. Burial will follow the service at the Richfield Cemetery at 221 S. Cemetery St., Richfield.
Survivors include sons, Randy (Beth) Drye of Richfield and Jonathan Drye of Richfield; daughter, Janet Hagler of Marshville; sister, Betty Drye of Salisbury; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, online at stjude.org.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Drye family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019