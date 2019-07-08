Benny Ray Dennis

1939 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Benny Ray Dennis, 80, of Troy, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at White Crest Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ken McRae and Rev. Bill Knapp. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Born March 13, 1939 in Montgomery County, he was a son of the late Marshal and Zona Bell Burris Dennis. He served in the US Army and also worked as a fixer at Klopman Mills.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn Talley Dennis of the home; children, Jason Dennis (Sonny) of Troy, Benny Dennis of Troy and his significant other, Renee Brown of Wadesboro; step children, Terrie Lynn Morris (Doug) of New London, NC, and Tammy Thompson of Troy; brother, Terry Dennis (Martha) of Troy; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Evelyn Hurt, Keith Dennis, Hoyle "Buster" Dennis and Boyd "June" Dennis.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium of Laurinburg is serving the family.

