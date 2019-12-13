Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
View Map

Benny Roe White


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Roe White Obituary
Benny Roe White, 75, of Locust, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. White was born May 16, 1944 in Oregon to the late Doris Clyde Wittman.
Benny was the owner and operator of West Stanly Electric and former employee of Duke Energy. He always enjoyed being outdoors and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Ingle.
Benny is survived by his wife, Pattie Hatley White; sons, Dennis White, Randy White and wife, Crystal, Daniel Wittman and wife, Jessica; stepson, Steven Kennedy and wife, Lori; stepdaughter, Amanda Macon and husband, Ken; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the White family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -