Benny Roe White, 75, of Locust, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. White was born May 16, 1944 in Oregon to the late Doris Clyde Wittman.
Benny was the owner and operator of West Stanly Electric and former employee of Duke Energy. He always enjoyed being outdoors and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Ingle.
Benny is survived by his wife, Pattie Hatley White; sons, Dennis White, Randy White and wife, Crystal, Daniel Wittman and wife, Jessica; stepson, Steven Kennedy and wife, Lori; stepdaughter, Amanda Macon and husband, Ken; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the White family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019