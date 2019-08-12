Home

Benton Gray Payne


1947 - 2019
Benton Gray Payne Obituary
Benton Gray Payne, 72, of Albemarle, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Anderson Grove Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Steve Jirgal and the Rev. Ron Honeycutt. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle.
Born June 28, 1947 in Surry County, Benton was the son of the late William Manly Payne and Jeanette Wood Payne.
He earned his bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University in Civil Engineering and retired as a Division 10 Engineer with the North Carolina Department Of Transportation. Mr. Payne was a die-hard Wolfpack fan and a member at Anderson Grove Baptist Church.
Benton is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Ann Gillespie Payne; son, Jarrod Tyler Payne of Albemarle; daughter, Whitney Jaclyn Payne of Albemarle; and sister, Nell Sexton of Dobson.
He is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to Anderson Grove Baptist Church at 2225 E. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie at 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or online at https://hospiceofstanly.org/donate-3/
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Payne family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
