Bertha Eury Forrest, 74, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Beaver was born February 11, 1946 in Stanly County to the late Willie Ray Eury Sr. and Julia Isabelle Carpenter Eury.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Willie "Jr" Eury.
There are no services at this time.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Garry Thomas Forrest of the home; son, Kent (Belinda) Forrest of Advance; daughter, Kendra Hope (Michael) Melton of Mt. Gilead; sister, Diane Roberson of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Marie Eury of Gastonia; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Beaver was a loving and devoted wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She loved water skiing as long as her health allowed. She also enjoyed boating and spending time on the beach. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Forrest family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.