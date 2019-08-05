|
|
Bertha Thompson Rogers, 80, of Oakboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte.
Mrs. Rogers was born Dec. 20, 1938 in Dillon County, S.C. to the late Clyde Thompson and the late Irene Rogers Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carlos Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Oakboro, 322 N. Main St., Oakboro. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Waits. Burial will follow the service at Oakboro Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Thomas Rogers of Oakboro; daughter, Beverly (Bobby) Thomas of Marshville; son, Tommy Rogers of Oakboro; grandchildren, Tyler Westall and fiance, Jordyn Schnabl, Brittany (TJ) Marshall, Alyssa Thomas; great-granddaughter, Aria Faith Marshall; sisters, Jeanette Bartell, Elzabeth Edwards and Kitty Schisler; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakboro First Baptist Church. c/o Tom and Bertha Rogers Scholarship Fund, 322 N. Main St., Oakboro, NC 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Rogers family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019