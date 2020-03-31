|
Betty H. Burris, 85, of Albemarle passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in her home.
Her funeral will be a private graveside service at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are invited to pay their respects at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday. The family will not be present during this time.
Born April 22, 1934 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Clay Herrin and Esther Lowder Herrin.
She was a member of Canton Baptist Church and was a school teacher at Endy Elementary School for over 20 years.
She served as the GA leader, was a Sunday School teacher, organist and pianist, and served on various committees including the Historical Committee at Canton Baptist Church.
She also played the piano and organ at many other churches and funeral services. She enjoyed camping and also spending time at Myrtle Beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lee Burris, Nov. 15, 1968.
Survivors include sons, Delane Burris and wife Darlene of Albemarle, Chet Burris and wife Sheila of Albemarle; six grandchildren, Alicia, Brandon, Ty, Marisa, Carlie and Sadie; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Burris Parker, two brothers, a sister and a grandson, Adrian Parker.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020