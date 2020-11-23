Betty Lee Drye, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Citadel of Salisbury.
Betty was born November 16, 1931 in Stanly County to the late Marshall Albert Drye and Gertie Lee Miller Drye. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Mae Drye, Sara Barringer, Gladys Dellinger; brothers, Jasper, Clyde and Benny Drye; former husband and father of her children, Jimmie B. Fraley; and son-in-law, Jim Simpkins.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service to celebrate her life will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by son-in-law, Brother Wayne Austin. She will be laid to rest at Richfield Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Randy) Misenhimer of Gold Hill; son, Jimmie "T" (Shelia) Fraley of Denton; daughter, Gloria (Wayne) Austin of New London, daughter, Freda Simpkins of Richfield; grandchildren, Michael and Keith Fraley, Amy Austin Almond, Sam Misenhimer, and Samantha Stegal; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Sierra, Samantha and Andrew Fraley, Madison, Landon and Mellinee Almond, Emmaline and Boone Misenhimer; many fur grandbabies; and special caregiver, Jackie Watkins.
The love of her life was her Lord and Savior, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her prayers will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed raising her dogs, scrapbooking and genealogy.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Drye family.
