1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Edwards Mauldin, 84, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Stanly.

Her funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Jeremy Blake will officiate and interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Ms. Mauldin was born on Aug. 1, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Jap and Mary Jewell Bryant Edwards. She retired from Food King and was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Pete" Mauldin; daughter, Terri Melissa Mauldin; sisters, Ola Ree Abernathy and Janie Hall; and brother, Louis Edwards.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Mauldin Dorsey (Curt) of Badin, Debbie Mauldin Slack (Tim) of Troy and Melinda Mauldin Jacobs (David) of Albemarle; sisters, Cora Mills (C.L.) of Rockwell, Louise Lisenby (Steve) of Norwood and Kay Lee (Tony), all of Norwood; brother, the Rev. Gene Edwards (Linda) of Kannapolis; her special canine friend, Sadie; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like give a special thanks to her nurse at the hospital Ashley, Dr. Patel and Dr. Poor.

