Home

POWERED BY

Betty Jane (Keever) Rogers


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane (Keever) Rogers Obituary
Betty Jane Keever Rogers, 87, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spring Arbor.
A private graveside service will be held at Stanly Gardens of Memory with Rev. Fred Carpenter officiating.
Born Nov. 26, 1932 in Lincolnton, she was the daughter of the late William Wesley Keever and Cassie Hampton Keever.
She worked as a secretary with the Boy Scouts of America and later with the Stanly County Board of Education.
She enjoyed making stained glass and sold her creations at the Falling Rivers Gallery and the Albemarle Farmers Market.
She is survived by her sons, James Brian Rogers and wife Julie of Albemarle, and Bruce Wesley Rogers of Albemarle; a brother, Bill Keever of Lincolnton; two grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A brother, John Keever, preceded her in death.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -