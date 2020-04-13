|
Betty Jane Keever Rogers, 87, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spring Arbor.
A private graveside service will be held at Stanly Gardens of Memory with Rev. Fred Carpenter officiating.
Born Nov. 26, 1932 in Lincolnton, she was the daughter of the late William Wesley Keever and Cassie Hampton Keever.
She worked as a secretary with the Boy Scouts of America and later with the Stanly County Board of Education.
She enjoyed making stained glass and sold her creations at the Falling Rivers Gallery and the Albemarle Farmers Market.
She is survived by her sons, James Brian Rogers and wife Julie of Albemarle, and Bruce Wesley Rogers of Albemarle; a brother, Bill Keever of Lincolnton; two grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A brother, John Keever, preceded her in death.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020