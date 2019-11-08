|
Betty Jean Whitley, 82, of Oakboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Sandra Thompson.
Mrs. Whitley was born Dec. 21, 1936 to the late Lonnie W. and Myrtle Barbee Kennedy.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Whitley, and brother, Billy C. Kennedy,
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow 2 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Joe Smith. Burial will conclude at the Oakboro Cemetery, 1397 N. Main St., Oakboro.
Betty is survived by, daughter, Sandra Thompson and husband Jeff; granddaughters, Casey Thompson, Amber Mullis and husband Greg: great-grandsons, Jonathan Carr and Lucas Mullis; nephew, Michael Kennedy and wife Fran; life-long best friend, Marie Efird.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC. 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Whitley family.
