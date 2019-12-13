|
Mrs. Betty Jewel Ridenhour Russell, 86, a resident of Albemarle, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Trinity Place.
She was born on March 29, 1933 in Stanly County to the late Cletus Ridenhour and Onnie Furr Ridenhour.
Betty is a former member of Unity United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother who was known as "Nanny" by her family and many others she helped raise.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Weldon Russell; two children, Terry Wayne Russell and Timothy Dale Russell; and five siblings, Geneva Glover, Ralph Ridenhour, Short Ridenhour, Viola Glover and Ruby Hutchens.
She is survived by her two children, Melanie Dawn Brown and husband Jimmy of Thomasville, and Michael Weldon Russell and wife Mary of Wellford, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Josh Russell, Shane Russell, Nicole Russell, Jarrett Russell, Ashley Russell, Amanda Russell, Logan Brown and Kirsten Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Diane Winfree and husband Gerald of Richfield, Tony Ridenhour and wife Janice of Albemarle and Bud Ridenhour of Richfield.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Pastor John C. Black officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Place and Hospice of Stanly County for their tremendous love and care.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Stanly County, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or Trinity Place, 24724 U.S. Highway 52. S., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019