Betty Joan Eagle Sikes, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
She was born to the late Clarence Eagle and the late Lucille Voncannon Eagle Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her husband, Julian A. Sikes and her son, David A. Whitley.
Joan is survived by daughters, Karen (Terry), and Pat; stepdaughters, Cindy and Cheryl; stepson, Henry; grandchildren, Sommer (Jeff), Alexa (Thomas) and Alex (Sharon); great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Peyton, Luca, Sophie, Taylor and Whitley; and sister, Frances E. Sides.
Joan worked at Mt. Pleasant Family Physicians and was the best momma, grandma and great-grandma ever.
She was an avid gardener, loved to be outside, watch birds and she loved all animals.
At the request of Mrs. Sikes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & Uwharrie.
The family would like to thank the Cottage of Spring Arbor and the Hospice of Stanly & Uwharrie for their love, care and support given to Mrs. Sikes.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sikes family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019