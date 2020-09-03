Betty Lou Trull Swaringen, age 91, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Swaringen was born April 1, 1929, in Guilford County, NC, to David Hovis Trull and Berta Mae Ellison Trull.
She was a longtime member of Hinshaw Street Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and cared for babies in the nursery.
After more than 30 years of service with Yadkin Valley Motor Company as secretary and bookkeeper, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, letting them steal bites of biscuit dough, making snickerdoodles, helping get them to and from school and music lessons, and encouraging them to use their imaginations and to pursue their goals, big and small.
Mrs. Swaringen loved flowers, growing mounds of irises, roses and violets.
She also valued education, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class and attending Catawba College until she married her husband, Walter Lee Swaringen, who preceded her in death in 1999.
Mrs. Swaringen was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother, J.D. Trull; and her sister, Geraldine Barnes.
Surviving Mrs. Swaringen are her sons, David Swaringen and wife Dr. Sandra Love Swaringen of Wilkesboro; and Danny Swaringen and wife Janette Brown Swaringen of Millers Creek; her sister, Frances Long of Albemarle; her granddaughters, Jamie Lane and husband Daniel of McGrady; Dr. Shanna Swaringen of Chapel Hill; Dr. Megan Swaringen of North Wilkesboro; her grandson, Anthony Swaringen and husband Nick Winstead of Durham; and her great-grandchildren, Brandon Lane, Reagan Lane and William Lane.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mountlawn Memorial Park in North Wilkesboro with Rev. Jeff Collins officiating.
Flowers or donations may be made to Hinshaw Street Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 396, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.