Beulah Lambert
1929 - 2020
Beulah Lambert, 91, of New London, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Lambert was born April 8, 1929 in Stanly County to the late James Tilmon Hatley and the late Margaret Melinda Hatley.
She was also preceded in death by her prior husband, John Max Lambert, and sisters, Betty Earnhardt and Violet Fowler.
Beulah loved her family, the outdoors, gardening and watching hummingbirds. Her family was as big as her heart.
Survivors include daughter, Joy Lambert-Ritter (Jerry) of New London, NC; sons, Tim Lambert (Teresea) of Minnesota, William Trent Lambert (Sheila) of Oakboro, NC; grandchildren, John Duncan Lambert (Kim), Matthew Trent Lambert (Pam), Charles Michael Lambert (Victoria), Joshua James Lambert, Caitlin Lambert, Trena Lambert-Simpson (Eric), Toby O'Brian Taylor (Kathy), Crystal Greene (John), Jerry Ritter (Emerald); 22 great-grandchildren; and many more to come.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lambert family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
