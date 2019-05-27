Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Beulah Mae Sides

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beulah Mae Sides, 97, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.

She was born Aug. 20, 1921 in North Carolina to the late Daniel Harkey and the late Dora Belle Harkey.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ray Sides; and son, Jimmie Lee Sides.

Beulah worked for Cannon Mills for 40 years as a weaver until she retired.

She enjoyed mowing the grass, quilting and taking care of the flowers. Beulah enjoyed cooking for the family and made her famous jack pies (fried apple pies).

Family was very important to her. She enjoyed time with her grandkids.

Beulah was runner-up Spring Arbor Christmas beauty pageant and got to ride in the Christmas parade.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle in Albemarle .

Burial will follow at the Bear Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 22182 Canton Road, Albemarle.

Survivors include son, Tommie Ray Sides (Sharran) of Advance; son, Johnnie Sides (Nikki) of Leesburg, Fla.; daughter, Lorene Goodrum of Albemarle; grandchildren, Barry, Kimberly, Troy, Dean, Paula, Todd, Bobby, Jamie, Wendy and Lance. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Ms. Sides.

Memorials may be made to Alzeh.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sides family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 27 to May 28, 2019