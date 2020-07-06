Beverly Ann Corne, 63, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington.
She was born on August 2, 1956, in Thomasville, North Carolina, to Julia Faye (Yarbrough) Furr and the late Lester Thornton Corne Sr.
Beverly, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cared deeply about her family.
She was very proud of her military accomplishments in the U.S. Air National Guard.
Bev loved hummingbirds, peacocks, shopping and playing the lottery.
Holidays were her favorite time of the year as she loved to dress up and host parties for all her family and friends.
Beverly will be remembered for her smile that would light up any room.
In addition to her mother and stepfather, Sonny Furr, Beverly is survived by her son, Bobby McLester Jr. and wife, Misty; her siblings, Deborah Locklear and husband Terry, Delores Corne Smith, Darlene Corne Johnson and husband Robert, and Don Corne; her grandchildren, Krystina Wagoner and husband Steven, Jerry Morton and wife Stacie, Tim McLester and wife Amanda, Jaxson McLester, Angelina McLester, Thomas White; seven great-grandchildren; and family friends that were like family, Bobby Dampier, Billie George, Trudy Harris and Bobbie Sue Clodfelter.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Lester T. Corne Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society or the veterans group of your choice.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at later date.
A tribute wall for the family can be found at https://www.quinnmcgowen.com/obituary/Beverly-Corne.