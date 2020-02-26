Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Poplin Grove Baptist Church
220 Poplin Grove Church Road
Albemarle, NC
Billie Burleson


1944 - 2020
Billie Burleson Obituary
Billie Burleson, 76, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Poplin Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Mrs. Burleson was born Jan. 14, 1944 in Stanly County to the late Etta Jane Sells Eudy and William Price Eudy.
She was a member of Poplin Grove Baptist Church.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, K.C. Burleson, in 2011.
She is survived by daughters Tracy Burleson Bowers (Todd) and Robin Burleson Whittaker (Art), all of Albemarle; six grandchildren, Teryn Bowers Morgan (Miller), Ben Whitley (Malorie), T.J. Bowers, Cameron Whitley (Carli); five great-grandchildren: Caroline, Kennedy and Piper Whitley, Miles and Parker Morgan; step-grandchildren, Jimmy and Ashley Whittaker; two sisters, Bobbie Whitley (Barry) and Pam Harris (Steve); and nephews Grant Whitley, Alan Whitley, Bryan Harris and Chris Harris.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie and also for the kindness and compassion shown by Angela Cates, Shanna Simpson, Kristen Furr, Sherri Cranford, Crystal Thomas and Janna Spurr. Also to the staff of Spring Arbor for going above and beyond.
Memorial contributions can be made to Poplin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 220 Poplin Grove Church Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
