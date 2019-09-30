Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Billy Frank Biggers


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Frank Biggers Obituary
Billy Frank Biggers, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 peacefully at home.
Mr. Biggers was born May 13, 1938 in North Carolina to the late Edmond Monroe Biggers and the late MaeBelle Starnes Biggers.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Biggers Kimrey.
He was a loving husband and father.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Delane Burris.
Survivors include wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Biggers; daughter, Cynthia Ann Carlson; daughter, Jo Biggers Harward and her husband Michael; and daughter, Tammy Sue Biggers. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to or , or Hospice.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Biggers family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now