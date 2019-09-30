|
|
Billy Frank Biggers, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 peacefully at home.
Mr. Biggers was born May 13, 1938 in North Carolina to the late Edmond Monroe Biggers and the late MaeBelle Starnes Biggers.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Biggers Kimrey.
He was a loving husband and father.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Delane Burris.
Survivors include wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Biggers; daughter, Cynthia Ann Carlson; daughter, Jo Biggers Harward and her husband Michael; and daughter, Tammy Sue Biggers. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to or , or Hospice.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Biggers family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019