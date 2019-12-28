|
|
Billy "Joel" Hartsell, 80, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.
Joel was born February 22, 1939 in Union County to the late Earl Thomas Hartsell and Cora Wallena Efird Hartsell. He was also preceded in death by brother, Bobby E. Hartsell.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The service will follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel, officiated by Pastor Clint Lewey, with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Martha Love Hartsell; son, Timmy Hartsell and wife Amy, and children Tyler, Dalton, Brody, Dillon, Kaiden Hartsell, McKayla Blalock, and Kalena Faavesi; son, Marty Hartsell, and children Aiden and Ty Hartsell, Serena Mitchell grandchildren, Serenity and Adley Hartsell; brother, Kenneth Hartsell; and sisters, Janette Kiker and husband Rob, and Kay Tucker and husband Richard.
Memorials may be made to Hartsell Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Midland, NC 28107.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019