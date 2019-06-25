Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Billy Lee "Chief Silverwolf" Walls

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Billy Chief Silverwolf Lee Walls, 91, of Richfield, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.

Chief Walls was born Jan. 20, 1928 in Placentia, Calif. to the late Edward Clarence Walls and the late Mable Clara Chancellor Walls.

Chief Walls was blessed with a wonderful life. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 58th Naval Construction Battalion in the Pacific Theater of operations.

He served as Chief for the Northwest Cherokee Tribe. He was a recognized Native American Spiritual Advisor.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruby Walela Walls on Jan. 30, 2000.

He married the former Mary Marie Misenheimer on Dec. 19, 2008 who survives. Marie and Billy had so many great happy years together in the later years of his life.

Chief Walls also has four children who survive; son, James Walls and wife Doris of Virginia; daughter, Marie Parrish and her husband Chuck of Washington State; stepdaughter, Terri Barringer of Richfield; stepson, Alan Misenheimer of Richfield; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Chief Walls gives thanks to the Creator for giving him such a wonderful earthly life and looks forward to the spiritual life to come.

The memorial service will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church officiated by the Rev. Terri Barringer, with singer Travis Cauble. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Ste. 904, Troy, NC 27371.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Walls family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from June 25 to June 26, 2019