Blanche (Almond) Barbee
1949 - 2020
Blanche Almond Barbee, 70, of Gold Hill, passed away, Wednesday June 10, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 5, 1949 in Stanly County to the late Fred Jerome Almond and Fannie Ella Efird Almond.
Blanche was a great listener. She was like a therapist to those who shared their problems with her.
She enjoyed collecting glass figurines and glass art, and she loved working on Sudoku puzzles.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Barbee, married on January 5, 1968; and son Todd and wife Rosemary Barbee of Harrisburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
