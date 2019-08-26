|
|
Bobby Darrell Biles, 77, of Norwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service was at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Springer and the Rev. Ken Martin officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Biles was born in Stanly County on May 2, 1942 to the late Joe Arthur and Mary Wilson Biles.
He graduated from Norwood High School in 1961 and was a retired truck driver. Bobby was a member at Calvary Baptist church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also the proud manager of The Testimonians for 45 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Elvene Dick Biles of the home; daughter, Michelle Springer and husband, Rev. Jeff Springer, of Albemarle; son, Bobby Joe Biles of Colorado; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Calvary Baptist Church 13094 U.S. Highway 52 South, Norwood, NC 28128.
Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019