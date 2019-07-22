Bobby Gene Love, 92, of Locust, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.

Bobby was born on June 21, 1927 in Stanly County to the late Lonnie and Ethel Love.

A U.S. Army veteran, Bobby served as a Medical Corpsman during World War II, and re-enlisted for the same role during the Korean War.

Outside of his service, he worked for most of his life as a commercial construction superintendent, overseeing the building of churches and schools throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Bobby enjoyed the outdoors, farming, cheering for the Tarheels, Braves' baseball games and spending time on Lake Tillery.

But none of these could compare to the joy and love he had for his family, especially his grandsons.

He had a quick wit and a contiguous smile that he carried with him his entire life.

He was a builder, pilot, drag racer, antiques dealer and cattle farmer. Bobby simply enjoyed life and lived it out loud.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lillian B. Love of the home; daughter, Barbara Huneycutt and husband, Danny, of Locust; grandsons, Chad and wife, Meredith, of Locust, and Bart Huneycutt of Albemarle; sisters, Peggy McCoy of Stanfield and Carolyn "Sis" Eudy of Concord.

Bobby's six brothers, Grady Love, Junior Love, Wayne Love, Brown Love, Clyde Love and J. C. Love, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: Love's Grove United Methodist Church, 4360 Polk Ford Road, Stanfield, NC 28163, or Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie at www.hospiceofstanly.org.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Love family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019