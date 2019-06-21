Services Edwards Funeral Home 120 College St Norwood , NC 28128 (704) 474-5898 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wightman Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Wightman Methodist Church Bobby Neil Gaddy

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bobby Neil Gaddy, 62, of Polkton, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Wightman Methodist Church. The Rev. Donald Thompson will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Neil was born on July 8, 1956 in Union County to the late John Frank and Helen Little Gaddy, who survives. He retired from Michelin and was a member at Wightman Methodist Church.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Lynn Gaddy, and his sister, Debbie Pope.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Anna Lashua and husband Scott of Norwood; stepsons Wesley and Daymond Abrams of Rockingham; eight grandchildren: Bryson Curlee, Ethan, Haven, Keeton, Tyson, and Dawson Abrams, Park and Cora Lashua; and his brother, Max Gaddy of Polkton.

Memorials may be made to the Wightman Methodist Church Cemetery fund c/o Cindy Gaddy: 282 Gaddys Ferry Road Polkton NC 28135.

Published in Stanly News And Press from June 21 to June 22, 2019