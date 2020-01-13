Home

Bobby Thomas Harris

Bobby Thomas Harris Obituary
Bobby Thomas Harris of Greensboro (formerly of Norwood) made his peaceful transition from this earthly life to his heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 80.
Bobby was a graduate of Kingville High School in Albemarle and a U.S. Army veteran, enlisted at the age of 22.
He loved all kinds of sports. As a young man, he played baseball with his hometown team, The Norwood Pirates.
In later years, he loved to watch his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins, making friends and celebrating life.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Triad Chapel, 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro.

My buddy who is also my uncle died Monday, January 06, 2020.
He didn't have a lot to give, but gave what he could.
Thank you for helping me grow and trusting me enough to see after you.
My Saturdays will never be the same now that you are gone.
- Much love from Lottie and Roosevelt

Your sunset has come, but you still shine bright in my heart.
- Love you always, Toni

Old Soldiers never die, they simply fade away.
- Terez

Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.
- Teresa (Reat)
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
