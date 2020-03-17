|
Bonnie Lee Blalock, 96, of Norwood passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Trinity Place
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Norwood First Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Julie Hill will officiate and interment will follow in Norview Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bonnie was born March 15, 1923 in Stanly County to the late Paul and Bertha Odell Lee. She was a retiree of Collins and Aikman of Norwood.
She was a lifelong member of Norwood First Presbyterian Church where she was the oldest member and had served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher and in Women of the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Blalock Sr., and two sisters, Lois "Tiny" Blalock and Connie Simmons, and her stepmother, Vertie H. Lee.
She is survived by her son, H. Lee Blalock Jr. and his wife Carmen of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Alyson Wahl (Keith) of Denver, Colo., and Graham McGowan (Morgan) of Cocoa, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Brady Wahl. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 696, Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 17, 2020