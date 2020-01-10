Home

Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898

Bonnie (Curtis) McManus


1933 - 2020
Bonnie (Curtis) McManus Obituary
Bonnie Curtis McManus, 86, of Norwood passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020 at Trinity Place.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Norview Gardens.
Bonnie was born March 4, 1933 in Auxvasse, Mo. to the late Earl and Mabel Stokes Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Boyd "C.B" McManus.
She is survived by a sister, June Curtis Tapsell of Sweden, and a niece, Willa M. (John) Shoemaker of Albemarle.
Bonnie had an extensive career of 42 years in financial management. She was one of the first female bank managers in the United States. Bonnie was a very talented portrait artist and played the piano, organ and violin. She was a great advocate for animals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Stanly County Animals Rescue of Stanly County, 1803 Arbor Way, Albemarle, NC 28001 or [email protected].
Edwards Funeral Home is serving the McManus family. Online condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
