|
|
Bonnie Clayton Parker, 76, of New London, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing Center.
Bonnie was born July 26, 1943 to the late Albert Willie Clayton and Leah Gabriel Clayton. Bonnie also was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Parker.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband of 57 years, Franklin D. Parker; daughters, Beth Parker Thompson (Mark) and Sherri Parker Collins; sisters, Sylvia Everhart (Gordon), Betty C. Barnes (Johnny); brother, Dale G. Clayton (Donnie); grandchildren, Daniel Craven, Hailey Frick Gibson, Noah Hopkins, Austin Parker and Averi Parker; and great-grandchildren, Grant Gibson, Leah Gibson, Aubrey Gibson, and Madison Craven.
Bonnie has donated her body to the University of North Carolina School of Medicine for educational purposes. No funeral services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 106 Highland Drive, New London, NC 28127.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the Parker family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020