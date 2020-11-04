Bonnie Rose Little Boone Treece, 73, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born September 15, 1947 in Stanly County to Ralph Henry Little and Madie Marie Whitley Little.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Little; her first husband, Paul Warren Boone; sister, Henrietta Marie Little; and granddaughter, Brandi Nicole Boone.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service to celebrate her life was at 1 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Don Burleyson. Burial followed at Providence Church of God Cemetery, 12474 NC Highway 24-27, Locust.
In addition to her mother, Madie Whitley Little, she is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Keith Wilbert Treece; sons, Jeffrey Warren Boone, Sr., Mike (Michelle) Boone, Matt (Nikki) Boone, Dustin (Jessica) Boone; sister, Beverly (Don) Hyatt; brother, Alan (Carolyn) Little; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ashley) Warren Boone, Jr., Kali Boone, Makayla Boone, Colton Boone; three great-grandchildren, Lindsae, Haley, Rylee Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was an avid reader and loved Elvis Presley.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County EMS, 201 S. 2nd St #301, Albemarle, NC 28001, or Ridgecrest Volunteer Fire Department, 24792 Millingport Road, Locust, NC 28097, or Stanly County Sheriff's Office, 223 S. Second St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Treece family.
