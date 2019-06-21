Boyd Curtis Huneycutt, Jr., 59, of Locust, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.

His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Locust, officiated by Dr. Tommy Ross. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Boyd was born Dec. 21, 1959 in Mecklenburg County to Judith Morgan Huneycutt and the late Boyd Curtis Huneycutt, Sr.

Mr. Huneycutt was a graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College and had a love for lifting weights. He was a 50-time world champion in weightlifting and he also owned Ironmaster Boyd Gym.

Boyd enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially each year in the Kerri D. Efird Memorial Scholarship Bike Run. He served on both the Locust ABC Board and the Stanly County Social Services Board.

Mr. Huneycutt is survived by his wife, Lillian Luague Huneycutt of the home; stepchildren, Kristene, Koppie and Angelaika Luague of the Philippines; mother Judith Morgan Huneycutt of Locust; and sister Denita Huneycutt (Tim) of Stanfield.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Huneycutt family. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 21 to June 23, 2019