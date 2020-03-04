Home

Bradley S. Lary


1977 - 2020
Bradley S. Lary Obituary
Bradley S. Lary, 42, of Albemarle passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Lary was born in Sharon, Pa., on Aug. 2, 1977 to Dale Lary Sr. and the late Shirley Clark Lary.
Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jamie Lary and Dale Lary Jr.
He is survived by his father, Dale Lary Sr.; daughters, Sara Patterson and Kristin Lary, both of Pennsylvania, and Isabella Kidd of North Carolina; siblings, Stacie (Carey) Anderson of Albemarle, Kim (Robert) Harris of Norwood, Bobbi (Wendell) Caple of Ansonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
