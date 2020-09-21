1/1
Brenda Ann (Efird) Hinson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Ann Efird Hinson, 74, of Locust, passed peacefully at home Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mrs. Hinson was born October 23, 1945 in Stanly County, North Carolina to the late Robert Ross Efird and the late Lamer Josephine Efird.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raiford Lee Hinson, and brothers, Reggie Efird and Roy Efird.
Brenda left her textile job in 1985 to devote herself to caring for her husband, who was injured while at work.
For the next 17 years she was his angel and full-time caregiver. She was a wonderful example of a Godly wife.
After he passed, she then went to work at Walmart where she was a cashier for 15 years. Despite declining health, she continued to work, saying she loved her Walmart family and "favorite customers."
She loved people and always tried to show kindness.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Stanfield on Hwy. 200. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Bruce League. Burial will follow at the Providence Church of God Cemetery at 12474 NC Hwy. 24-27, Locust.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa (Brad) Holbrooks of Stanfield, NC; son, Richard Hinson of Locust, NC; brothers, Ross Efird (Peggy) of Stanfield, NC, Bobby (Frances) Efird of Oakboro, NC, and Mike Efird of Locust, NC; sister, Carolyn (Alan) Little of Oakboro, NC; grandson, Bryon Holbrooks (Casey Allen); granddaughter, Courtney Holbrooks; and great-grandson, Mason Allen.
Memorials may be made to West Stanly Christian Ministries, P. O. Box 27, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hinson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved