Brenda Ann Efird Hinson, 74, of Locust, passed peacefully at home Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mrs. Hinson was born October 23, 1945 in Stanly County, North Carolina to the late Robert Ross Efird and the late Lamer Josephine Efird.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raiford Lee Hinson, and brothers, Reggie Efird and Roy Efird.
Brenda left her textile job in 1985 to devote herself to caring for her husband, who was injured while at work.
For the next 17 years she was his angel and full-time caregiver. She was a wonderful example of a Godly wife.
After he passed, she then went to work at Walmart where she was a cashier for 15 years. Despite declining health, she continued to work, saying she loved her Walmart family and "favorite customers."
She loved people and always tried to show kindness.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Stanfield on Hwy. 200. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Bruce League. Burial will follow at the Providence Church of God Cemetery at 12474 NC Hwy. 24-27, Locust.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa (Brad) Holbrooks of Stanfield, NC; son, Richard Hinson of Locust, NC; brothers, Ross Efird (Peggy) of Stanfield, NC, Bobby (Frances) Efird of Oakboro, NC, and Mike Efird of Locust, NC; sister, Carolyn (Alan) Little of Oakboro, NC; grandson, Bryon Holbrooks (Casey Allen); granddaughter, Courtney Holbrooks; and great-grandson, Mason Allen.
Memorials may be made to West Stanly Christian Ministries, P. O. Box 27, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hinson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.