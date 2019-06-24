Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Brenda Ann (Morris) Pence


1945 - 2019
Brenda Ann Morris Pence Obituary
Brenda Ann Morris Pence, 74, of Georgetown, S.C., formerly of New London, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home.
Graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Stanly Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle.
She was born on May 16, 1945 in Montgomery County to the late Evelyn Lowder Morris and James Thomas Morris.
Mrs. Pence is survived by her daughters, Barbara Baucom (John) and Anita Lee (Henry); son, Kenneth Pence (Niki); grandchildren, Cameron Frick, Zachary Baucom, Katelin Lee, Lana Lee, Caleb Pence, Philip Pence, Nicole Pence and Mary Kaye Pence; great-grandchildren, Shane Brockington, Legend Kelly and Royal Lee; brother, Jimmy Morris (Robin); and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pence, and grandson, Justice Baucom.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Pence Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 24 to June 25, 2019
