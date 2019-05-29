Services Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704) 786-3168 Brenda Ann (Bentley) Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers CONCORD - Brenda Ann Bentley Turner, age 74, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. She battled with cancer for six years, and continued to live a full life, until recently.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

The daughter of the late Ida Bentley Burris, Brenda was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Albert Ray Turner; grandson, Travis Turner; and sisters, Louise Hatley and Jenny Miller.

She is survived by her son, Carson Turner (Betty) of Myrtle Beach; her daughter, Dianna Edwards (Lee) of Concord; grandchildren, Anthony (Rebecca), Brittany and Matthew Turner, Amanda Baker (Kyle), James Boykin (Tabitha), Kara Medrano (Sean), Grant, Allie and Emma Edwards; seven great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Brenda was born and raised in Concord where she attended Hartsell School.

After she met and married Albert, his Navy career took them on world travels for over 20 years before they retired back to Concord.

She was an avid baker, which took her in a career centered around cake decorating, making beautiful wedding cakes and catering.

Brenda enjoyed sharing her baking skills with everyone.

She loved shopping and buying little gifts for her family and friends. At all the holidays, she enjoyed passing out little gifts and often to strangers.

Brenda was a member of the TOPS Club/KOPS for over 20 years. She also loved to garden and travel.

Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 29 to May 30, 2019