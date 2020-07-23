1/1
Brenda (Marion) Brown
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Marion Brown, 73, of Hickory died Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 2, 1947 she was the daughter of L.D. Norris Marion and Hattie Jane Marion of Elkin.
Three daughters, Teresa Caudle Laws (Randy) of Hickory, Barbara Caudle Nieto (Carlos) of Apex, Sarah Caudle Alexander (Michael) and their children, Travis Alexander and John Alexander of Indian Trail; two sisters, Phyllis Newman (Don) and Pat York (Rickey); her brother, Keith Marion (Madeline) of Lake Wiley; nieces, Danyel Galliher (Jamie) and Lora Bishop, great-nieces, Reese Galliher, Blake Galliher and great-nephews, Brent Marion and Scott Marion, survive her.
Her parents preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved