Brenda Pegram Curlee, 56, of Norwood died Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood.

The Rev. Bobby Pegram will officiate and interment will follow in Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Brenda was born Sept. 2, 1962 in Anson County to the late Billy Wayne Pegram Sr. and Libby Mauldin Pegram who survives of Ansonville.

She was owner and operator of Curlee's Cleaning Service.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Curlee of the home; a son, Kevin Curlee (Laura Smith), and a daughter, Renee' Curlee Harkey (Gaston), all of Norwood; her mother and stepfather, Libby and Glenn Pegram of Ansonville; two brothers, Junior Pegram (Jennifer) of Ansonville and the Rev. Bobby Pegram (Wendy) of Peachland; a sister, Wanda Hartsell (Roger) of Mt. Gilead; and three grandchildren Mitchell and Alexis Faulkner and Bryson Curlee.