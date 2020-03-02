|
It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda Jo Jarrell announces her passing.
She was born May 29, 1960 in Stanly County to the late Clyde and Paddy Hinson Ingram.
She passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
A time of visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Mrs. Jarrell is survived by her husband, Charles Jarrell of New London; son, Stephen Jarrell of New London; the joy and love of her life, granddaughter, Aubree Jo Jarrell; her sister, Anita Tucker of Albemarle, who loved her dearly; her cousins and aunts; father-in-law, Luther Jarrell; brother-in law, Glenn Jarrell; and sister-in-law, Nancy Ross; and her beloved pet, Sheldon.
She attended the Gathering in Albemarle and formerly worked as a Pharmacy Tech with Eckerds and Stanly Regional Medical Center and also CVS in Albemarle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane society or animal shelter in memory of Brenda.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020